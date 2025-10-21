Black Sesame International Grants 659,000 Awards to Employees

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Black Sesame International Holding Limited ( (HK:2533) ) has provided an update.

Black Sesame International Holding Limited announced the grant of 659,000 awards to 18 employees under its Post-IPO Share Plan on October 21, 2025. The awards are structured with a time-based vesting schedule and include a clawback mechanism, ensuring the company’s control over the awards in cases of resignation or misconduct. This move is part of the company’s strategy to incentivize and retain its workforce, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and market positioning positively.

Black Sesame International Holding Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and is involved in the financial sector, focusing on post-IPO share plans and related financial services.

