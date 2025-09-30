Black Sesame International Enhances Governance and Clarifies Share Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Black Sesame International Holding Limited ( (HK:2533) ) has issued an update.

Black Sesame International Holding Limited has announced supplemental information regarding its corporate governance measures and Post-IPO Share Plan. The company has implemented robust corporate governance measures to protect shareholder interests, particularly focusing on potential conflicts of interest with its single largest shareholder, Mr. Shan. Additionally, the company has clarified details about its Post-IPO Share Plan, stating that no options or awards have been granted yet, and outlined the conditions under which shares may be issued in the future.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2533) stock is a Hold with a HK$19.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Black Sesame International Holding Limited stock, see the HK:2533 Stock Forecast page.

More about Black Sesame International Holding Limited

Black Sesame International Holding Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in the technology sector. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and focuses on providing innovative solutions and products in its industry.

Average Trading Volume: 11,853,786

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$12.93B

For detailed information about 2533 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue