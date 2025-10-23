Black Mammoth Metals Completes Acquisition of America Mine Gold Property

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Black Mammoth Metals ( (TSE:BMM) ) just unveiled an update.

Black Mammoth Metals Corporation has completed the acquisition of the America Mine Gold property in San Bernardino County, California, now owning it fully with no royalties. This strategic purchase enhances the company’s portfolio, offering a promising open-pit heap leach opportunity with significant exploration potential. The site benefits from year-round access, available water and power, and is situated in a mining-friendly region, potentially boosting Black Mammoth’s operational capabilities and market positioning.

More about Black Mammoth Metals

Black Mammoth Metals Corporation is involved in the mining industry, focusing on the acquisition and development of mineral properties. The company has a diverse portfolio, including interests in gold, silver, copper, and rare earth elements across various locations in the United States, such as New Mexico, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, and California.

Average Trading Volume: 22,362

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$150.9M

