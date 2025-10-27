Black Cat Syndicate Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. ( (AU:BC8) ).

Black Cat Syndicate Limited has announced the quotation of 765,503 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code BC8. This move comes as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted, potentially impacting the company’s market operations and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BC8) stock is a Hold with a A$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. stock, see the AU:BC8 Stock Forecast page.

More about Black Cat Syndicate Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 5,730,863

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$806.8M

For a thorough assessment of BC8 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

