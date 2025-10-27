BKI Investment Company Releases Weekly NTA Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BKI Investment Co. Ltd. ( (AU:BKI) ) has provided an announcement.

BKI Investment Company Limited announced its weekly Pre-Tax Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share as $1.99 as of October 24, 2025, with the share price closing at $1.76. This update reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and provides stakeholders with insights into its financial health, although the figures are unaudited and indicative. The announcement may impact investor perceptions and market positioning, as it highlights the company’s asset value relative to its share price.

More about BKI Investment Co. Ltd.

BKI Investment Company Limited is a research-driven, listed investment company that focuses on long-term investments in profitable, high-yielding, and well-managed companies. It has been listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (BKI.ASX) for over 20 years, offering shareholders access to a diversified Australian equity portfolio managed by Contact Asset Management.

Average Trading Volume: 330,503

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

