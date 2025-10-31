BJ’s Restaurants Reports Improved Q3 2025 Results

BJ’s Restaurants ( (BJRI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information BJ’s Restaurants presented to its investors.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. is a national casual dining brand known for its brewhouse roots and diverse menu offerings, including its signature deep-dish pizzas and Pizookie® dessert, operating over 200 locations across 31 states.

In its fiscal third quarter of 2025, BJ’s Restaurants reported a modest increase in total revenues and comparable restaurant sales, alongside a notable improvement in profitability metrics compared to the previous year.

Key financial highlights include a 1.4% increase in total revenues to $330.2 million and a 0.5% rise in comparable restaurant sales. The company achieved a diluted net income per share of $0.02, a significant turnaround from a diluted net loss per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year. Additionally, BJ’s reported an 8.8% increase in restaurant-level operating profit to $41.3 million and a 14.1% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $21.1 million. The company also repurchased approximately 996,000 shares of its common stock, reflecting a strategic focus on shareholder value.

Looking ahead, BJ’s Restaurants remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, reaffirming its guidance for approximately 2% comparable restaurant sales growth for the fiscal year 2025. The company continues to focus on strategic initiatives and product line enhancements to sustain its positive momentum in the competitive casual dining sector.

