BitMine Immersion Technologies Hits $14.2 Billion Holdings

BitMine Immersion Technologies ( (BMNR) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 27, 2025, BitMine Immersion Technologies announced that its crypto and cash holdings have reached $14.2 billion, including 3.31 million ETH tokens, positioning it as the largest Ethereum treasury globally. The company aims to acquire 5% of the ETH supply, with its current holdings representing 2.8%. BitMine is one of the most traded stocks in the US, supported by a prominent group of institutional investors. The easing of US-China trade tensions is expected to boost crypto trading volumes, benefiting BitMine’s operations and liquidity.

The most recent analyst rating on (BMNR) stock is a Buy with a $90.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BitMine Immersion Technologies stock, see the BMNR Stock Forecast page.

More about BitMine Immersion Technologies

BitMine Immersion Technologies is a Bitcoin and Ethereum Network Company focused on the accumulation of cryptocurrency for long-term investment. The company engages in Bitcoin mining, synthetic Bitcoin mining, and offers advisory and mining services to companies interested in earning Bitcoin-denominated revenues. Its operations are based in low-cost energy regions such as Trinidad and Texas.

Average Trading Volume: 51,314,225

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $14.35B

