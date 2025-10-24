Bitfarms Secures $50 Million Funding Boost with Macquarie

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bitfarms ( (TSE:BITF) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 24, 2025, Bitfarms Ltd. successfully closed an additional $50 million draw under an amended loan agreement with Macquarie Equipment Capital, Inc. As part of this agreement, Bitfarms issued warrants to Macquarie, allowing them to purchase over 2.1 million common shares at a premium price, which could enhance the company’s financial flexibility and market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:BITF) stock is a Hold with a C$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bitfarms stock, see the TSE:BITF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:BITF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BITF is a Neutral.

The overall score is driven by strong technical momentum and positive earnings call sentiment, offset by significant financial performance challenges and a weak valuation. The company’s strategic initiatives and stock buyback program are positive indicators, but profitability and cash flow issues remain critical concerns.

More about Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. operates in the cryptocurrency mining industry, focusing on the production of Bitcoin. The company is known for its large-scale mining operations and aims to leverage its technological expertise to maintain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving digital currency market.

Average Trading Volume: 8,463,124

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$3.05B

