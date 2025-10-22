Bison Finance Group Proposes Bye-law Amendments and Name Change to BlockFin Holdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Bison Finance Group Limited ( (HK:0888) ).

Bison Finance Group Limited has announced a series of proposed changes, including amendments to its existing bye-laws and a change of company name to BlockFin Holdings Limited. These changes aim to align with the latest regulatory requirements, particularly concerning treasury shares and electronic dissemination of corporate communications, and reflect a strategic shift in the company’s operations. The company plans to hold a special general meeting to seek shareholder approval for these amendments, which are expected to enhance operational efficiency and compliance.

More about Bison Finance Group Limited

Bison Finance Group Limited, incorporated in Bermuda, operates within the financial sector and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 888. The company is involved in providing financial services and is currently focusing on aligning its operations with the latest regulatory requirements.

Average Trading Volume: 2,057,786

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$121.3M

