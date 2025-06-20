Birchtech Chairman Christopher Greenberg Resigns

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

The latest announcement is out from Birchtech ( (BCHT) ).

On June 13, 2025, Christopher Greenberg announced his resignation as director and Chairman of the Board of Birchtech Corp., effective July 1, 2025. Greenberg, who has been with the company since 2013, is stepping down to focus on other business pursuits, with no disagreements cited regarding company operations. Richard MacPherson will take over as interim Chairman of the Board starting July 1, 2025, while the Board has decided not to fill the vacancy immediately.

Spark’s Take on BCHT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BCHT is a Neutral.

Birchtech faces substantial financial challenges, including negative equity and volatile revenue, despite some cash flow improvements. Technical indicators are bearish, and the stock’s valuation lacks appeal with no dividend and negative earnings. The market’s neutral response to the latest earnings call provides little additional insight. Overall, the stock score reflects these mixed factors, with significant concerns overshadowing the positives.

To see Spark’s full report on BCHT stock, click here.

More about Birchtech

Average Trading Volume: 66,135

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $51.67M

Learn more about BCHT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.