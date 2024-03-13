Birchcliff Energy Advances 2024 Capital Program

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) has released an update.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has completed its annual financial reporting for 2023 and is actively progressing with a disciplined capital budget for 2024, focusing on high-return wells and maintaining a strong balance sheet. The company is adapting its drilling schedule to optimize for anticipated commodity price improvements, delaying some wells to later in the year, while also planning for a new gas processing plant in Elmworth. Investors can expect further updates on Birchcliff’s capital program and well performance with its Q1 2024 results due on May 15, 2024.

