Bioxyne Limited Achieves Record Revenue and Expands European Market Presence

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Bioxyne Limited ( (AU:BXN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Bioxyne Limited reported a record quarterly revenue of $14.1 million, marking a 210% increase from the previous year and a 47% rise from the last quarter. This growth is attributed to substantial investments in cannabis flower procurement to meet European demand, with significant contributions from Breathe Life Sciences Australia. The company completed a dual listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is expanding its operations in Europe and the UK, supported by positive regulatory developments in Germany and the United States.

More about Bioxyne Limited

Bioxyne Limited is an Australian life sciences company specializing in pharmaceuticals and consumer health products. The company focuses on novel medicines, including cannabis, MDMA, and Psilocybin, with a significant market presence in Europe and Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 4,315,905

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$89.78M

Find detailed analytics on BXN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue