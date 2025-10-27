BioVie Inc.’s NE3107: A Promising Study for Long COVID Relief

Biovie Inc. ((BIVI)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: BioVie Inc. is conducting a study titled A Double-blind, Randomized Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Bezisterim (NE3107) in Adults With Long COVID. The study aims to assess the effectiveness of NE3107 in alleviating neurological symptoms such as brain fog and fatigue in individuals suffering from Long COVID. This research is significant as it addresses the persistent and debilitating symptoms affecting many post-COVID patients.

Intervention/Treatment: The study is testing NE3107, an experimental drug, against a placebo. Participants will take a 20 mg capsule of either NE3107 or a placebo twice daily for 84 days to determine the drug’s efficacy in treating neurocognitive and fatigue symptoms.

Study Design: This is a Phase 2, randomized, double-blind study with a parallel intervention model. The primary purpose is treatment, with triple masking ensuring that participants, investigators, and outcomes assessors are unaware of the treatment assignments, maintaining the study’s integrity.

Study Timeline: The study began on February 24, 2025, with the latest update submitted on September 22, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and ongoing recruitment status, which is essential for stakeholders tracking the study’s development.

Market Implications: The update on BioVie Inc.’s study could positively influence the company’s stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if NE3107 shows promise in treating Long COVID symptoms. The pharmaceutical industry is keenly watching developments in Long COVID treatments, and successful results could position BioVie Inc. favorably against competitors.

The study is currently ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

