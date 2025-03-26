BioMark Diagnostics Secures $2 Million Investment to Advance Cancer Detection Platform

BioMark Diagnostics ( (TSE:BUX) ) just unveiled an update.

BioMark Diagnostics Inc. has successfully secured a USD $2 million investment from strategic U.S. investors to advance its early-detection oncology testing platform. This funding will support BioMark’s lab certification, commercialization efforts, team expansion, and U.S. market entry, reflecting strong investor confidence in its innovative cancer diagnostic technology and management team.

BioMark Diagnostics Inc. is a leading developer of liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of cancer, utilizing metabolomics and machine learning algorithms. The company’s technology uses a simple blood draw to detect cancer-associated biomarkers, enabling earlier diagnosis and improved patient outcomes. BioMark’s solutions also support treatment response measurement and potentially serial monitoring of cancer survivors, addressing unmet medical needs in oncology.

YTD Price Performance: 30.0%

Average Trading Volume: 9,488

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$23.63M

