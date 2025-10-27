BioInvent to Present Interim Report for January-September 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from BioInvent International AB ( (SE:BINV) ).

BioInvent International AB has announced an upcoming presentation of its interim report for January to September 2025, scheduled for October 29, 2025. The presentation will be led by CEO Martin Welschof and CFO Stefan Ericsson, providing insights into the company’s financial performance and ongoing clinical programs. Stakeholders can participate via webcast or teleconference, highlighting BioInvent’s commitment to transparency and engagement with investors and analysts.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:BINV) stock is a Hold with a SEK29.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BioInvent International AB stock, see the SE:BINV Stock Forecast page.

More about BioInvent International AB

BioInvent International AB is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on discovering and developing novel antibodies for cancer immuno-modulatory therapy. The company is engaged in Phase 1/2 trials for hematological cancer and solid tumors, leveraging its proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform to identify targets and antibodies. BioInvent generates revenue through research collaborations, license agreements with top-tier pharmaceutical companies, and antibody production for third parties.

YTD Price Performance: -27.79%

Average Trading Volume: 86,449

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK1.83B

Find detailed analytics on BINV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue