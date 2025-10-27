Biogen’s Felzartamab Study: A Potential Game-Changer for IgA Nephropathy

Biogen Inc. ((BIIB)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Biogen Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 study titled ‘A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of Felzartamab in Adults With IgA Nephropathy (PREVAIL).’ The study aims to evaluate the effects of felzartamab on proteinuria in adults with Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy (IgAN), a kidney condition. The primary objective is to assess changes in protein levels in urine over 36 weeks, alongside evaluating the drug’s safety and kidney filtration effects.

The intervention being tested is felzartamab, administered via intravenous infusions. It is designed to reduce proteinuria in IgAN patients. Participants are divided into cohorts receiving either felzartamab or a placebo, with the treatment lasting 24 weeks followed by an 80-week follow-up.

The study employs a randomized, parallel assignment model with quadruple masking to ensure unbiased results. Its primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to provide insights into felzartamab’s efficacy and safety.

The study began on April 17, 2025, with primary completion expected in 2025. The latest update was submitted on October 7, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

This study update could influence Biogen’s stock performance positively if results are favorable, as it may lead to a new treatment option for IgAN. Investors should watch for competitive developments in the nephropathy treatment market, as successful trials could shift market dynamics.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

