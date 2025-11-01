Biogen’s Earnings Call Highlights Robust Growth and Positive Outlook

Biogen Inc. ((BIIB)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Biogen Inc. recently held its earnings call, revealing a robust performance marked by strong product launches and pipeline advancements. The company reported significant revenue growth in key segments, which helped offset some challenges, particularly in Europe and China. The overall sentiment from the call suggests a positive outlook, driven by financial results and a strategic focus on pipeline expansion.

Strong Revenue Growth in Launch Products

Biogen’s launch products have shown impressive growth, with a 67% year-on-year increase in Q3 2025. This surge has significantly mitigated the decline in multiple sclerosis (MS) revenue, highlighting the success of Biogen’s new product strategies.

LEQEMBI Sales and Global Demand

LEQEMBI continues to experience strong global demand, achieving Q3 sales of $121 million. The product has received positive feedback from both customers and payers, underscoring its market potential and acceptance.

Pipeline Progress

Biogen’s pipeline is advancing well, with the Litifilimab Phase III studies in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) fully enrolled. The anticipated readouts in 2026 suggest strong commercial potential, reinforcing Biogen’s commitment to innovative treatments.

ZURZUVAE Revenue Growth

ZURZUVAE reported a 19% revenue growth compared to the previous quarter, driven by increased demand and the addition of new prescribers. This growth reflects the product’s expanding market presence.

Financial Performance

Biogen delivered a 3% revenue growth overall, with non-GAAP diluted EPS growth of 18% and $1.2 billion in free cash flow in Q3 2025. These figures demonstrate Biogen’s strong financial health and operational efficiency.

TECFIDERA Generic Erosion in Europe

The company faced challenges with TECFIDERA, as accelerated erosion in revenue was observed due to generic launches in Europe, including Germany. This resulted in a sequential net decrease of $28 million.

Challenges in China for LEQEMBI

In China, LEQEMBI sales were negligible for Q3, impacted by a $35 million inventory build in the prior quarter. This situation affected current quarter sales, highlighting regional market challenges.

U.S. SKYCLARYS Revenue Impact

In the U.S., SKYCLARYS revenue was affected by a $6 million adjustment related to channel mix and IRA changes to Medicare. This adjustment reflects the complexities of the U.S. healthcare market.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Biogen’s guidance for the future indicates significant growth across its portfolio. The company expects a 67% year-over-year growth in launch products, with LEQEMBI sales projected to reach $121 million globally. SKYCLARYS and ZURZUVAE are also expected to see substantial growth. Biogen’s late-stage pipeline remains strong, with 10 Phase III or Phase III-ready programs, and they are expanding their early-stage pipeline. The financial outlook has been updated to reflect a stronger business outlook, with anticipated sales growth and a focus on business development activities.

In conclusion, Biogen’s earnings call highlighted a positive sentiment with strong performance in new product launches and pipeline progress. Despite some regional challenges, the company’s strategic focus on growth and innovation suggests a promising future. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to Biogen’s continued success in the pharmaceutical industry.

