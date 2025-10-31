Biogen Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Biogen Inc. ( (BIIB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Biogen Inc. presented to its investors.

Biogen Inc. is a leading biotechnology company that focuses on developing innovative therapies for neurological and rare diseases, with a strong emphasis on leveraging scientific advancements to improve patient outcomes. In its latest earnings report, Biogen Inc. announced a robust financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, with total revenue reaching $2.5 billion, marking a 3% increase compared to the previous year. The company’s GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose by 19% to $3.17, while the non-GAAP diluted EPS increased by 18% to $4.81.

Key highlights from the report include significant growth in Biogen’s launch products, particularly in the Alzheimer’s, rare disease, and postpartum depression segments, which saw a 67% year-over-year increase. Notably, LEQEMBI, a treatment for Alzheimer’s, achieved global sales of $121 million, reflecting an 82% growth. The company’s multiple sclerosis (MS) franchise also reported a modest 1% growth, driven by strong demand for VUMERITY in the U.S.

Biogen made notable progress in its late-stage pipeline programs, including the launch of LEQEMBI IQLIK, an FDA-approved anti-amyloid treatment for Alzheimer’s, and the successful resubmission of high-dose nusinersen for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) with the FDA. Additionally, Biogen is advancing its immunology strategy with new early-stage programs, such as the IRAK4 degrader for autoimmune diseases.

Looking ahead, Biogen has updated its full-year 2025 guidance, expecting non-GAAP diluted EPS to range between $14.50 and $15.00. The company anticipates total revenue to remain flat or increase by up to 1% compared to 2024. Biogen’s management remains optimistic about the company’s strategic objectives and long-term growth potential, driven by its resilient business model and ongoing investments in research and development.

