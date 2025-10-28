BioGaia and University of Gothenburg Unveil Gut Bacteria’s Role in Serotonin Production

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from BioGaia AB ( ($SE:BIOG.B) ) is now available.

BioGaia AB, in collaboration with the University of Gothenburg, has discovered that specific gut bacteria can produce serotonin, a key neurotransmitter. This finding not only enhances understanding of the microbiota-gut-brain axis but also opens potential for developing innovative probiotic products targeting gut and mental health, particularly for conditions like irritable bowel syndrome.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:BIOG.B) stock is a Buy with a SEK116.00 price target.

More about BioGaia AB

BioGaia is a Swedish probiotic company that has been a leader in microbiome research for over 35 years. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and sells probiotic products focusing on gut, immune, and oral health, distributed in over 100 markets worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 165,610

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK10.75B

