Biofrontera Finalizes U.S. Rights Acquisition Deal

Biofrontera ( (BFRI) ) has shared an update.

On October 20, 2025, Biofrontera Inc. finalized agreements with its former parent company, Biofrontera AG, to acquire all U.S. rights to Ameluz® and RhodoLED®. This strategic transaction involves a new earnout model replacing the previous transfer pricing model, which could impact the company’s revenue structure and market positioning in the U.S.

The most recent analyst rating on (BFRI) stock is a Hold with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Biofrontera stock, see the BFRI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BFRI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BFRI is a Neutral.

Biofrontera’s overall score is driven by strong technical momentum and positive earnings call sentiment, offset by weak financial performance and valuation concerns. The company’s strategic shifts and growth prospects are promising, but profitability and cash flow challenges remain significant risks.

More about Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on dermatology products. Its primary products include Ameluz®, a prescription drug for skin cancer treatment, and RhodoLED®, a lamp used in photodynamic therapy. The company is focused on expanding its market presence in the United States.

Average Trading Volume: 174,555

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $10.78M

