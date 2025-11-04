Biodesix Reports Strong Q3 2025 Revenue Growth

Biodesix, Inc. ( (BDSX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Biodesix, Inc. presented to its investors.

Biodesix, Inc. is a diagnostic solutions company specializing in lung disease diagnostics and development services for biopharmaceutical and research institutions. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Biodesix reported a 20% increase in revenue to $21.8 million and a gross profit margin improvement to 81%. The company also raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to $84-86 million, reflecting strong performance and strategic expansion into primary care. Key financial highlights include a 16% increase in Lung Diagnostic Testing revenue and a 97% growth in Development Services revenue. Despite a net loss of $8.7 million, the company showed improvement in its adjusted EBITDA and operating expenses. Looking forward, Biodesix is optimistic about achieving adjusted EBITDA positivity in the fourth quarter, driven by its expanding market reach and operational excellence.

