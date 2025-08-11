BioCryst’s Chief R&D Officer Resigns Amid CEO Decision

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from BioCryst ( (BCRX) ).

On August 6, 2025, Dr. Helen Thackray announced her resignation as Chief Research and Development Officer of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, effective September 1, 2025, after not being selected as the next CEO. The company has entered into a Separation Agreement with Dr. Thackray, offering various benefits, and a Consulting Agreement for transition services until the end of 2025, ensuring a smooth transition and continuity in operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (BCRX) stock is a Buy with a $13.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BioCryst stock, see the BCRX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BCRX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BCRX is a Neutral.

BioCryst’s overall stock score is driven by strong earnings call performance and strategic initiatives, offset by financial instability and bearish technical indicators. The company’s robust revenue growth and strategic focus on ORLADEYO are positive, but financial risks and valuation concerns weigh on the score.

To see Spark’s full report on BCRX stock, click here.

More about BioCryst

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a Delaware-based company operating in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development of oral and small molecule medicines for rare diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 3,840,020

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.74B

Learn more about BCRX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue