Bimini Capital Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Bimini Capital ( (BMNM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Bimini Capital presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. is a company that primarily invests in residential mortgage-related securities and provides management services to Orchid Island Capital, Inc., operating within the mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) sector.

In the third quarter of 2025, Bimini Capital reported a significant increase in net income, achieving approximately $1.8 million or $0.18 per common share, a notable rise from the $0.3 million or $0.03 per share recorded in the same period of the previous year. The company’s book value per share also increased to $0.92.

Key financial highlights include a 35% increase in advisory service revenues compared to the third quarter of 2024, and a 17% rise in interest revenues over the same period. Bimini’s advisory services segment generated a net income of $2.4 million, while the investment portfolio contributed $0.3 million to the net income for the quarter. The company also benefited from a favorable market environment for Agency Residential Mortgage Backed Securities (RMBS), which contributed to strong financial results.

Looking ahead, Bimini Capital’s management remains optimistic about the favorable market conditions for Agency mortgage REIT performance and capital raising, despite uncertainties due to a prolonged government shutdown and weak labor market data. The company is poised to continue benefiting from these conditions as it navigates the evolving economic landscape.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue