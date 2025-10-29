Bilia AB Announces Leadership Change in Bilia Personbilar AB

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bilia AB Class A ( ($SE:BILI.A) ) has shared an announcement.

Bilia AB announced a change in its group management as Mathias Nilsson, CEO of Bilia Personbilar AB, will leave his position for a new role outside the group. He will be succeeded by Stojan Padjen, who has extensive experience within the Bilia Group and Volvo, effective November 1, 2025. This transition is expected to maintain Bilia’s strong market position in the automotive industry, particularly in its Volvo business, ensuring continued growth and stability.

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest full-service suppliers for car ownership, offering a wide range of services including sales, servicing, and repairs of cars, transport vehicles, and trucks. With around 170 facilities across Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg, and Belgium, Bilia provides comprehensive automotive solutions including accessories, spare parts, and fuel sales, representing brands like Volvo, BMW, Toyota, and more.

Average Trading Volume: 87,627

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK12.28B

