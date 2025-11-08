Bigbloc Construction Sees Revenue Surge Amid Profitability Challenges in Q2 FY26

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd ( (IN:BIGBLOC) )

Bigbloc Construction Limited reported a significant year-over-year growth in revenue and sales volume for Q2 FY26, with revenue from operations reaching Rs. 673 million, a 30.3% increase, and sales volume rising by 43.7%. Despite these gains, the company faced challenges with a decline in EBITDA margin to 2.8% and a net loss, reflecting pressures on profitability. The company’s capacity utilization varied across its subsidiaries, with the highest at Starbigbloc Building Material Ltd at 90%, indicating strategic operational adjustments to meet market demands.

More about BIGBLOC Construction Ltd

Bigbloc Construction Limited is one of India’s largest manufacturers of Aerated Autoclaved Concrete (AAC) Blocks and Panels, focusing on providing innovative building materials to the construction industry.

Average Trading Volume: 14,711

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 7.09B INR

