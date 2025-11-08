Bigbloc Construction Releases Q2 FY26 Earnings Presentation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd ( (IN:BIGBLOC) ) has shared an announcement.

Bigbloc Construction Limited has released its Investor/Earnings Presentation for the quarter and period ending on September 30, 2025. This presentation, in compliance with SEBI’s regulations, provides insights into the company’s financial results and other business matters, reflecting its ongoing commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement.

More about BIGBLOC Construction Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 14,711

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 7.09B INR

