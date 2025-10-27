Big River Industries Suspends Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Big River Industries Ltd. ( (AU:BRI) ) has issued an update.

Big River Industries Limited has announced the suspension of its Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) due to consistently low participation rates. As a result, all shareholders will now receive cash dividends, and no further action is required from them. This decision reflects the company’s strategic adjustment to better align with shareholder preferences and streamline dividend distribution.

More about Big River Industries Ltd.

Big River Industries Limited operates within the manufacturing sector, focusing on producing and distributing building and construction materials. The company serves a diverse market, providing essential products for various construction projects.

