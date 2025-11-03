Big River Industries Issues Performance Rights Under Employee Incentive Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Big River Industries Ltd. ( (AU:BRI) ) has shared an announcement.

Big River Industries Ltd. has announced the issuance of 1,099,593 performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are subject to transfer restrictions and will not be quoted on the ASX until these restrictions are lifted, indicating a strategic move to retain and motivate employees.

