Bharti Airtel Penalized for Subscriber Verification Violations

Bharti Airtel Limited ( (IN:BHARTIARTL) ) has issued an update.

Bharti Airtel Limited has received a notice from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) regarding a penalty of Rs.1,01,000 for alleged violations of subscriber verification norms. The notice follows a Customer Application Form Audit conducted by DoT for August 2025, which identified non-compliance with licensing terms. Bharti Airtel has decided not to contest the penalty and will pay the imposed fine. This action highlights the importance of adhering to regulatory requirements and may impact the company’s operational compliance strategies.

Bharti Airtel Limited, part of Bharti Enterprises, is a leading telecommunications company in India, providing a range of services including mobile, broadband, and digital TV services. The company is headquartered in Gurugram, India, and focuses on delivering innovative communication solutions across the country.

