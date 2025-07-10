Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Confirms Compliance with SEBI Regulations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd ( (IN:BHANDARI) ) just unveiled an update.

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd has submitted a certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. This submission confirms that the securities received for dematerialization were processed and listed on the stock exchanges, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. The announcement reflects the company’s adherence to regulatory standards, potentially reinforcing its credibility and operational transparency in the market.

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd is a company operating in the textile industry, primarily focusing on the production and export of hosiery products. The company is based in Ludhiana, Punjab, India, and is known for its market presence in the hosiery and garment sector.

