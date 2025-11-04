Bhagwan Marine Ltd. Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bhagwan Marine Ltd. ( (AU:BWN) ) has shared an update.

Bhagwan Marine Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Loui Kannikoski. The company has issued performance rights as part of the FY26 remuneration package and long-term incentive opportunity for Loui Kannikoski and his spouse, Kerren Kannikoski. These changes are part of the company’s strategic efforts to align director interests with company performance, potentially impacting stakeholder confidence and company operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BWN) stock is a Buy with a A$0.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bhagwan Marine Ltd. stock, see the AU:BWN Stock Forecast page.

More about Bhagwan Marine Ltd.

Bhagwan Marine Ltd. operates in the marine industry and is listed on the ASX under the ticker BWN. The company is involved in providing marine services and solutions, focusing on delivering high-quality maritime operations.

Average Trading Volume: 440,259

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$161M

