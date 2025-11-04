Bhagwan Marine Issues Performance Rights to Employees

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Bhagwan Marine Ltd. ( (AU:BWN) ) has provided an update.

Bhagwan Marine Ltd. has announced the issuance of 1,351,062 performance rights under an employee incentive scheme. These securities are not quoted on the ASX and are subject to transfer restrictions. This move is part of the company’s strategy to incentivize employees, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BWN) stock is a Buy with a A$0.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bhagwan Marine Ltd. stock, see the AU:BWN Stock Forecast page.

More about Bhagwan Marine Ltd.

Bhagwan Marine Ltd. operates in the maritime industry, providing marine services and solutions. The company focuses on offering specialized vessels and support services to various sectors, including oil and gas, renewable energy, and defense.

Average Trading Volume: 440,259

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$161M

For a thorough assessment of BWN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue