Bhagwan Marine Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Bhagwan Marine Ltd. ( (AU:BWN) ).

Bhagwan Marine Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Andrew Wackett, who holds indirect interests through the Wackett Family Super Fund. The change includes the acquisition of 389,834 unquoted performance rights, which are subject to performance conditions and are set to vest in 2028. This adjustment in securities may impact the company’s governance and stakeholder interests, reflecting a strategic alignment of director interests with long-term company performance goals.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BWN) stock is a Buy with a A$0.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bhagwan Marine Ltd. stock, see the AU:BWN Stock Forecast page.

More about Bhagwan Marine Ltd.

Bhagwan Marine Limited operates in the maritime industry, focusing on providing marine services. The company is known for its fleet management and marine logistics services, catering to various sectors including oil and gas, mining, and infrastructure.

Average Trading Volume: 440,259

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$161M

Learn more about BWN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue