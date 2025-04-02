BGX Announces Successful Drill Program with Multiple Pay Zones Discovered

The latest announcement is out from BGX – Black Gold Exploration Corp. ( (TSE:BGX) ).

Black Gold Exploration Corp. has successfully completed a drilling program at the Fritz 2-30 oil and gas well in Indiana, discovering multiple pay zones in the Carper Sand and Devonian formations. This discovery opens the potential for several offset wells and positions the company for growth in the Illinois Basin, with plans to commence production within 30 to 60 days. The successful drill program is expected to enhance BGX’s market positioning and could mark the beginning of a lucrative partnership with LGX Energy Corp.

BGX – Black Gold Exploration Corp. is an oil and gas exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas projects. The company has assets in Argentina and the United States.

YTD Price Performance: 61.54%

Average Trading Volume: 47,709

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

