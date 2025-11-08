BGSF, Inc. Reports Q3 2025 Results and Stock Buyback

BGSF Inc. ( (BGSF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information BGSF Inc. presented to its investors.

BGSF, Inc. is a prominent provider of workforce solutions, specializing in the Property Management industry, offering tailored resources and technologies to enhance efficiency in residential and commercial property management.

In its third quarter of 2025, BGSF, Inc. reported a significant improvement in its financial performance, highlighted by a revenue increase and a strategic decision to initiate a stock buyback plan. The company aims to repurchase up to $5 million of its common stock, reflecting confidence in its long-term strategy.

Key financial metrics for the third quarter include a 14.4% increase in revenue to $26.9 million, driven by seasonal demand, and a gross profit of $9.7 million. Notably, the net loss decreased to $3.1 million from $4.9 million in the previous quarter, and the company achieved an adjusted EBITDA income of $1.0 million, marking a turnaround from the previous quarter’s loss. Additionally, BGSF’s adjusted EPS improved to $0.08.

Looking ahead, BGSF’s management remains optimistic about the company’s future, focusing on strategic initiatives and cost reductions to drive revenue growth and profitability. The company is investing in AI-powered technologies and expects these efforts to enhance performance and efficiency in upcoming quarters.

