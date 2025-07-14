Bezant Resources Maintains Stake Amid Blackstone’s Fundraise for Mankayan Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bezant Resources ( (GB:BZT) ) has issued an update.

Bezant Resources has filed a Form 604 with Blackstone Minerals Ltd due to a change in the number of issued shares by Blackstone, following a substantial fundraise for the Mankayan Project. Bezant’s shareholding in Blackstone remains unchanged, and this development is part of Blackstone’s efforts to advance its drilling program, which could impact Bezant’s strategic interests in the project.

More about Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc is a company focused on the exploration and development of copper and gold resources. It operates within the mining industry, primarily targeting projects that have the potential for significant mineral deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 94,351,080

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £6.61M

