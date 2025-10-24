Beyond Meat Wins Legal Dispute Over Agreement Termination

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Beyond Meat ( (BYND) ) just unveiled an update.

Beyond Meat, a company in the plant-based food industry, faced a legal dispute with a former co-manufacturer over the termination of a manufacturing agreement. On September 15, 2025, an arbitrator ruled in favor of Beyond Meat, validating their decision to terminate the agreement, though a final arbitration award is pending. The former co-manufacturer’s request to reopen the arbitration was denied on October 20, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (BYND) stock is a Sell with a $1.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on BYND Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BYND is a Neutral.

Beyond Meat’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, characterized by declining revenues and high operational costs. Technical analysis and valuation also contribute negatively, with bearish trends and a negative P/E ratio. The lack of a dividend yield further weakens its investment appeal.



More about Beyond Meat

Average Trading Volume: 116,987,738

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.42B



