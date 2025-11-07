Beyond Meat Delays Q3 10-Q Filing

Beyond Meat ( (BYND) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Beyond Meat, Inc. has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-Q (Quarter Report) for the financial period ending September 27, 2025. The primary reason for this delay is the need to record a non-cash impairment charge related to certain long-lived assets, which requires additional time and resources to finalize. Additionally, a material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting has been identified, particularly concerning the accounting for non-recurring and complex transactions. The company expects to file the delayed report by November 12, 2025. Despite these challenges, Beyond Meat does not anticipate making any adjustments to its previously issued financial statements. The notification was signed by Lubi Kutua, the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, who assured ongoing compliance efforts.

The most recent analyst rating on (BYND) stock is a Sell with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Beyond Meat stock, see the BYND Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BYND Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BYND is a Underperform.

The overall stock score is primarily driven by Beyond Meat’s poor financial performance, characterized by declining revenues, high costs, and significant losses. Technical analysis further supports a bearish outlook, with the stock trading below key moving averages and weak momentum indicators. Valuation metrics are unfavorable, with a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield, reflecting ongoing financial struggles.

To see Spark’s full report on BYND stock, click here.

More about Beyond Meat

Average Trading Volume: 158,901,786

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $505M

For a thorough assessment of BYND stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue