Bewith, Inc. Announces Leadership Change to Drive Innovation

Bewith, Inc. has announced a leadership change, appointing Kenji Iijima as the new President and CEO effective March 1, 2025, while Koichi Morimoto transitions to Chairman of the Board. This decision follows financial underperformance in recent years and aims to rebuild the company’s growth story by utilizing generative AI and other technologies to enhance corporate value and innovation.

Bewith, Inc. operates in the technology industry, focusing on leveraging insights and the latest technologies to provide innovative services. The company has been publicly listed since March 2022 and aims to contribute to society through its business philosophy.

