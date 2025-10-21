BetterLife Pharma Appoints Doug Drysdale as Corporate Advisor to Advance Neurological Treatments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from BetterLife Pharma ( (TSE:BETR) ) is now available.

BetterLife Pharma has appointed Doug Drysdale as Corporate Advisor to advance its product BETR-001 for non-psychiatric indications, focusing on cluster headache and migraine. Drysdale’s extensive experience in leading biotech companies and successful transactions is expected to bolster BetterLife’s efforts in developing BETR-001, a patented stereoisomer of 2-bromo-LSD, which has shown promise in reducing cluster headache frequency. This strategic move aims to enhance BetterLife’s position in the biotechnology industry and potentially impact stakeholders positively by advancing innovative treatments for neurological disorders.

Spark’s Take on TSE:BETR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BETR is a Underperform.

BetterLife Pharma is currently in a precarious financial position with no revenue, substantial losses, and a high leverage risk due to negative equity. Technical indicators show a lack of momentum, and the valuation is unattractive due to negative earnings. The overall outlook is negative, reflecting significant financial instability.

More about BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing BETR-001 for treating neurological disorders. BETR-001 is a non-hallucinogenic LSD derivative, currently in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, with a unique synthesis patent that eliminates regulatory hurdles. The company also owns a drug candidate for viral infections and is seeking strategic alternatives for its development.

Average Trading Volume: 104,120

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$9.87M

