BetterLife Holding Limited Delays Circular Dispatch for Major Acquisitions

BetterLife Holding Limited ( (HK:6909) ) has issued an announcement.
BetterLife Holding Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to substantial acquisitions, including agreements and transactions involving creditor’s rights and debt settlements. The delay is due to the need for additional time to finalize certain information, with the new expected dispatch date set for on or before March 5, 2025.
More about BetterLife Holding Limited
YTD Price Performance: -20.41%
Average Trading Volume: 264,763
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$485.5M
