Betsson AB Reports Continued Profitable Growth in Q3 2025

The latest announcement is out from Betsson AB ( ($SE:BETS.B) ).

Betsson AB reported continued profitable growth in the third quarter of 2025, with a 6% increase in revenue and a 4% rise in operating profit compared to the previous year. The company achieved record casino revenue levels and saw significant growth in Western Europe, particularly in Italy. Despite a slight slowdown in sportsbook revenue in Latin America, the region remains a key growth area. Betsson also expanded its sports sponsorships and enhanced its product offerings, positioning itself strongly for future growth.

Betsson AB is a prominent player in the digital gaming industry, offering a diverse portfolio of casino and sports betting products. The company focuses on global digitalization of the gaming market and holds local licenses in 24 countries. It is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker BETS B.

Average Trading Volume: 319,940

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK20.46B

