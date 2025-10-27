Betonmast Secures NOK 185 Million Contract for Larvik Construction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AF Gruppen ASA ( (AGRUF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Betonmast, a subsidiary of AF Gruppen, has secured a NOK 185 million contract from Lede AS to build office and service buildings in Larvik, Norway. This project, classified as BREEAM-NOR Very Good, is part of Betonmast’s strategy to strengthen its presence in the Larvik region, with construction set to begin in March 2026 and complete by June 2027.

The most recent analyst rating on (AGRUF) stock is a Buy with a NOK180.00 price target.

More about AF Gruppen ASA

AF Gruppen ASA is a prominent company in the construction and civil engineering industry, known for its comprehensive range of services including building construction, civil engineering, and environmental services. The company focuses on delivering sustainable and innovative solutions across various markets.

YTD Price Performance: 18.18%

Average Trading Volume: 35,126

Current Market Cap: NOK18.54B

