Betonmast Secures MNOK 275 Contract for Hamar Apartment Project

AF Gruppen ASA ( (AGRUF) ) has provided an announcement.

Betonmast, a subsidiary of AF Gruppen, has secured a contract with Seterløkka Boligutvikling AS to construct 86 apartments in Hamar, valued at approximately MNOK 275. The project, divided into two phases, is contingent on pre-sales and is expected to start in April 2026, with completion slated for 2027 and 2028. This development underscores Betonmast’s continued expansion in residential construction, potentially enhancing its market position and offering growth opportunities for stakeholders.

More about AF Gruppen ASA

AF Gruppen is a prominent player in the construction industry, known for its comprehensive range of services including building construction, civil engineering, and environmental services. Its subsidiary, Betonmast, specializes in residential development projects, leveraging its expertise to deliver high-quality housing solutions.

