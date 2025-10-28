bet-at-home.com AG Faces Shareholder Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

bet at home.com ( (DE:ACX) ) has issued an announcement.

Betclic Everest Group SAS, which holds a 53.9% majority share in bet-at-home.com AG, is set to sell its stake as part of a transaction involving the acquisition of a majority shareholding in Tipico Group by Banijay Group N.V. This change will result in bet-at-home.com AG no longer having a majority shareholder, as the shares will be distributed among multiple purchasers, each acquiring less than 5%. This restructuring could impact the company’s governance and strategic direction, although no further direct effects on the company have been disclosed.

The most recent analyst rating on (DE:ACX) stock is a Hold with a EUR2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on bet at home.com stock, see the DE:ACX Stock Forecast page.

More about bet at home.com

bet-at-home.com AG is a company operating in the online gaming and sports betting industry. It offers a range of online gambling products, including sports betting, casino games, and poker, primarily targeting the European market.

Average Trading Volume: 2,061

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: €17.4M

See more insights into ACX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue