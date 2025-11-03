Berkshire Hathaway Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Berkshire Hathaway A ( ($BRK.A) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Berkshire Hathaway A presented to its investors.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., a diversified multinational conglomerate, operates in various sectors including insurance, utilities, energy, freight rail transportation, and manufacturing, with a unique structure that allows it to hold significant equity stakes in major companies. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Berkshire Hathaway reported a notable increase in net earnings attributable to shareholders, reaching $30.8 billion, up from $26.3 billion in the same period last year. The company’s total revenues also saw an uptick, driven by strong performance in its insurance and other business segments, as well as steady contributions from its railroad, utilities, and energy operations. Key financial highlights from the report include a substantial increase in cash and cash equivalents, which rose to $72.2 billion from $44.3 billion at the end of 2024, and a significant rise in investments in equity securities, which now stand at $283.2 billion. Additionally, Berkshire Hathaway’s strategic investments in major companies like Apple and Bank of America continue to bolster its financial position. Looking ahead, Berkshire Hathaway remains cautiously optimistic about its future performance, with management focusing on maintaining a strong balance sheet and capitalizing on investment opportunities in various sectors.

