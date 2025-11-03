Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Reports Strong Q3 Earnings

Berkshire Hathaway B ( ($BRK.B) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Berkshire Hathaway B presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a multinational conglomerate holding company headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, primarily involved in insurance, utilities, energy, freight rail transportation, and various other sectors.

In its latest quarterly earnings report, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. reported a significant increase in net earnings attributable to its shareholders, reaching $30.8 billion for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $26.3 billion in the same period of the previous year. The company’s total revenues for the quarter were $95 billion, showing a modest increase from $93 billion in the third quarter of 2024.

Key financial highlights include a notable rise in investment gains, which contributed $21.9 billion to the earnings, driven by unrealized gains on equity securities. The insurance segment showed strong performance with increased premiums and reduced losses, while the railroad, utilities, and energy sectors maintained stable revenue streams. The company’s cash and cash equivalents saw a significant boost, reaching $77.1 billion by the end of the third quarter.

Despite the positive earnings, the company faced challenges, including a $5 billion impairment loss related to its investment in Kraft Heinz and a decline in the fair value of its Occidental Petroleum holdings. However, Berkshire Hathaway’s diversified portfolio and strategic investments continue to support its robust financial position.

Looking ahead, Berkshire Hathaway’s management remains cautiously optimistic, focusing on strategic acquisitions and investments to drive future growth while navigating potential economic uncertainties.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue