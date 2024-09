Berkeley Energia Limited (AU:BKY) has released an update.

Berkeley Energia Limited has announced that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled for 19 November 2024, with a key agenda item being the re-election of Directors. Nominations for directorship must be submitted by 1 October 2024. Shareholders will receive further details on the AGM in October.

