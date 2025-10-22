BeOne Medicines Ltd. to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

BeiGene Ltd ( (HK:6160) ) just unveiled an announcement.

BeOne Medicines Ltd., a Swiss corporation, announced it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on November 6, 2025, following the trading hours of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The results will be reviewed by the audit committee on the same day, and a conference call with management will be held to discuss the financials, providing stakeholders an opportunity to engage with the company’s leadership.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6160) stock is a Buy with a HK$236.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BeiGene Ltd stock, see the HK:6160 Stock Forecast page.

More about BeiGene Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 5,788,106

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$281.5B

Learn more about 6160 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue