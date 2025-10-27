BeOne Medicines Advances Phase 1 Study for Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment

BeOne Medicines ((ONC)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

BeOne Medicines is currently recruiting participants for a Phase 1 clinical study titled A Phase 1 Study to Investigate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and Preliminary Antitumor Activity of BGB-21447 (a Bcl-2 Inhibitor) Combinations for Patients With HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer. The study aims to evaluate the safety and tolerability of BGB-21447, a Bcl-2 inhibitor, in combination with fulvestrant, with or without BGB-43395, in adults with hormone-receptor-positive, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer.

The interventions being tested include BGB-21447, an oral Bcl-2 inhibitor, fulvestrant, an intramuscular injection, and BGB-43395, an oral CDK4 inhibitor. These drugs are intended to assess their combined efficacy in treating HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer.

The study follows a non-randomized, sequential intervention model with no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. It involves dose escalation and expansion phases to determine the optimal dosing strategy.

The study began on December 24, 2024, with the last update submitted on October 23, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progress and timeline for data collection and analysis.

This update could potentially influence BeOne Medicines’ stock performance positively, as successful results might enhance investor confidence and market position. However, the competitive landscape in oncology remains intense, with numerous companies vying for breakthroughs in similar cancer treatments.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be found on the ClinicalTrials portal.

